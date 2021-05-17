Zach Ertz Rumors: TE Didn't Report to Eagles' Voluntary Workouts amid Trade Buzz

Zach Ertz Rumors: TE Didn't Report to Eagles' Voluntary Workouts amid Trade BuzzMay 17, 2021
Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Philadelphia Eagles veteran tight end Zach Ertz did not report to the team's voluntary workouts on Monday, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Per McLane, Ertz "isn’t expected to report for the remainder of the offseason program or until his situation is resolved (read: he’s traded or released)."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Broncos Make History with Hire
Kelly Kleine is believed to be the highest-ranking woman ever in an NFL scouting position in new role with Denver