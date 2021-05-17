Zach Ertz Rumors: TE Didn't Report to Eagles' Voluntary Workouts amid Trade Buzz

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles veteran tight end Zach Ertz did not report to the team's voluntary workouts on Monday, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Per McLane, Ertz "isn’t expected to report for the remainder of the offseason program or until his situation is resolved (read: he’s traded or released)."

