Schefter: Juantarius Bryant Invited to HUB Football Event After Falcons Tryout Hoax

Schefter: Juantarius Bryant Invited to HUB Football Event After Falcons Tryout HoaxMay 17, 2021
On Saturday, former Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant said he was the victim of a hoax after he received a message he had been invited to a tryout with the Atlanta Falcons, only to be turned away at the team facility.
But on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Bryant was being invited to a HUB football event:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
HUB Football has invited Austin Peay DB, Juantarius Bryant to its May 23 event, per source. Bryant was the victim of a tryout hoax last week, but now will attend the HUB event, as will the Falcons and others. Veteran agent Don Yee founded HUB as a new path for players to the NFL. https://t.co/doP5S5ggqz
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
