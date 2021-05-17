X

    Schefter: Juantarius Bryant Invited to HUB Football Event After Falcons Tryout Hoax

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2021

    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    On Saturday, former Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant said he was the victim of a hoax after he received a message he had been invited to a tryout with the Atlanta Falcons, only to be turned away at the team facility.  

    But on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Bryant was being invited to a HUB football event:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Offseason Report Cards for All 32 NFL Teams

      Grade time. See how your team did ✍️➡️

      Offseason Report Cards for All 32 NFL Teams
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Offseason Report Cards for All 32 NFL Teams

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Lamar Has More Weapons. Now It's Time to Step Up

      Why @GDavenport says all the pressure is on the Ravens QB to get back to MVP-form in 2021 ➡️

      Lamar Has More Weapons. Now It's Time to Step Up
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lamar Has More Weapons. Now It's Time to Step Up

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Falcons add DT Eli Ankou, cut DL Eli Howard

      Falcons add DT Eli Ankou, cut DL Eli Howard
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Falcons add DT Eli Ankou, cut DL Eli Howard

      Dave Choate
      via The Falcoholic

      Former College Football Star Falls Victim to Falcons Tryout Hoax

      Former College Football Star Falls Victim to Falcons Tryout Hoax
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Former College Football Star Falls Victim to Falcons Tryout Hoax

      Sports
      via Sports