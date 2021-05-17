Schefter: Juantarius Bryant Invited to HUB Football Event After Falcons Tryout Hoax

Rob Carr/Getty Images

On Saturday, former Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant said he was the victim of a hoax after he received a message he had been invited to a tryout with the Atlanta Falcons, only to be turned away at the team facility.

But on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Bryant was being invited to a HUB football event:

