Antonio Hamilton Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Bucs After 1 Season with Chiefs

Set Number: X163433

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Antonio Hamilton to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In Tampa, Hamilton will be expected to contribute on special teams while adding depth at the cornerback position.

Hamilton, 28, appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs last season, registering 12 tackles and a pass deflection. He spent the first two seasons of his career with the then-Oakland Raiders before moving to the New York Giants for two years.

Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire noted that Hamilton played 330 snaps for the Chiefs last season on special teams, with Greg Auman of The Athletic adding that he played 19 special teams snaps in the Super Bowl.

Hamilton emerged as one of the better gunners in football last year, so he'll have a role to play on special teams if he makes the team. He'll be in a fight to earn the CB5 role on the team's defense, however.

But his signing should improve the team's punt coverage, as the Bucs look to repeat as Super Bowl champions after retaining just about every key player from last year's title-winning side.