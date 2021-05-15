WFT's Dan Snyder Ordered to Pay Bruce Allen's Full Severance, Court Documents Show

AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

The NFL reportedly ruled last year that Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder had to pay former team executive Bruce Allen the full amount of the severance he was due.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, court documents show that Allen was able to obtain the full amount he was owed.

A court filing read:

"After terminating Mr. Allen's position with the Team, Mr. Snyder forced him to initiate legal proceedings to obtain the last of his contractually protected compensation. Specifically, on April 1, 2020, Mr. Snyder attempted to use the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to reduce the amount still owed to Mr. Allen. … This forced Mr. Allen to retain legal counsel and initiate a proceeding through the NFL to obtain his compensation, which he did."

Allen, who was the Washington Football Team general manager from 2010 to 2016 and team president from 2014 to 2019, was fired following a 2019 campaign in which Washington went just 3-13.

Kaplan also reported that Snyder attempted to use the legal system to gain access to Allen's correspondences after unsubstantiated sex trafficking allegations were made against Snyder on a website based in India last year.

Snyder reportedly believes investment banker John Moag, who worked for a trio of former Washington Football Team minority owners—Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Robert Rothman—involved in a dispute with Snyder, played a role in the articles and felt consistent contact between Allen and Moag was suspicious.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Both Allen and Moag have denied any involvement in the articles posted on the Indian website.

In March, the NFL approved Snyder's purchase of the remaining 40.5 percent stake in the Washington Football Team from Smith, Schar and Rothman.

During Allen's time in Washington's front office, the team only reached the playoffs twice and won a pair of NFC East titles. It did not win a playoff game under Allen.

The team did enjoy some success immediately after Allen's departure, winning the NFC East last season with a 7-9 record.

Since his firing in 2019, Allen has not held a job in the NFL.