X

    Transgender Woman Hailey Davidson Eyes LPGA After Win at Mini-Tour Golf Event

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 15, 2021

    Ray Carlin/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Hailey Davidson is hoping her next stop is the LPGA after her mini-tour win at Providence Golf Club last week, although she is awaiting word on her eligiblity.

    According to Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek, the transgender woman underwent gender confirmation surgery in January and had been undergoing hormone treatments since 2015.

    "We are currently reviewing Hailey’s application to participate in LPGA Tour events under the LPGA’s gender policy," LPGA Chief Tour Operations Officer Heather Daly-Donofrio said. "The policy is designed to be a private and confidential process between the LPGA and the athlete."

    Davidson is allowed to compete in USGA championships after the organization told her she met its Gender Policy eligibility criteria. She is hoping for a similar result through a reciprocity agreement.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Davis Love III is out until at least August. Here's why.

      Davis Love III is out until at least August. Here's why.
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Davis Love III is out until at least August. Here's why.

      Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
      via Golfweek

      British Masters: Richard Bland wins first European Tour title at 478th attempt

      British Masters: Richard Bland wins first European Tour title at 478th attempt
      Golf logo
      Golf

      British Masters: Richard Bland wins first European Tour title at 478th attempt

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport

      British Masters: After 478 starts, this 48-year-old European Tour journeyman is finally a winner

      British Masters: After 478 starts, this 48-year-old European Tour journeyman is finally a winner
      Golf logo
      Golf

      British Masters: After 478 starts, this 48-year-old European Tour journeyman is finally a winner

      Adam Schupak
      via Golfweek

      Golden Bear moment hits golden anniversary: Celebrating Jack Nicklaus' PGA Championship win 50 years ago

      Golden Bear moment hits golden anniversary: Celebrating Jack Nicklaus' PGA Championship win 50 years ago
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Golden Bear moment hits golden anniversary: Celebrating Jack Nicklaus' PGA Championship win 50 years ago

      Adam Schupak
      via Golfweek