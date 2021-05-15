Transgender Woman Hailey Davidson Eyes LPGA After Win at Mini-Tour Golf Event

Ray Carlin/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hailey Davidson is hoping her next stop is the LPGA after her mini-tour win at Providence Golf Club last week, although she is awaiting word on her eligiblity.

According to Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek, the transgender woman underwent gender confirmation surgery in January and had been undergoing hormone treatments since 2015.

"We are currently reviewing Hailey’s application to participate in LPGA Tour events under the LPGA’s gender policy," LPGA Chief Tour Operations Officer Heather Daly-Donofrio said. "The policy is designed to be a private and confidential process between the LPGA and the athlete."

Davidson is allowed to compete in USGA championships after the organization told her she met its Gender Policy eligibility criteria. She is hoping for a similar result through a reciprocity agreement.

