Report: DaeSean Hamilton Suffers Torn ACL Injury amid Broncos Trade, Release Rumors

Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton reportedly suffered a torn ACL, according to NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Broncos received trade calls on Hamilton after reports that they planned to waive him, which led to Denver holding off on parting ways with the wideout.

Garafolo added Friday that a trade started to come together Thursday night and was expected to be completed in the coming days before Hamilton reportedly tore his ACL.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the injury was suffered away from the team facility, and the Broncos are waiting to make a determination regarding what to do with Hamilton until they gather more information.

Denver selected Hamilton in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Penn State, and there were high hopes for him to become a key part of the Broncos receiving corps.

That hasn't happened, though, as Hamilton has registered just 81 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns in 46 NFL games over three seasons.

In 16 games last season, including two starts, Hamilton recorded 23 catches for 293 yards and two scores. That is despite the fact that starting wide receiver Courtland Sutton missed all but one game due to injury.

Hamilton is currently buried on the Broncos' depth chart behind the returning Sutton, 2020 first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, 2020 second-round pick K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick, who had a career-high 51 grabs for 742 yards and six touchdowns last season.

The Broncos also selected Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Rather than trading or waiving Hamilton, the Broncos will likely have the option of placing him on the non-football injury list.

Denver recently made a similar move with offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James after James tore his Achilles while working out away from the team facility. Since the injury occurred away from the team facility, the Broncos are not obligated to pay James' 2021 salary.

Hamilton could be facing the same dilemma if the Broncos place him on the NFI list following his injury.