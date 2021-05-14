Don Cheadle Teases Michael Jordan Appearance in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Evan Agostini/Liaison

While the new Space Jam movie is centered on LeBron James, one of the film's stars is teasing an appearance by Michael Jordan.

Appearing on Access Hollywood, Don Cheadle said (around 8:55 mark) Jordan will be in the movie, "but not in the way you'd expect it."

Jordan starred in the original 1996 feature as himself. The Chicago Bulls legend was recruited by Looney Tunes characters to help them defeat the Monstars in a game of basketball.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will see James take over the lead role as he tries to get his son out of the Serververse. Cheadle plays an evil computer algorithm named Al-G Rhythm.

The sequel will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.