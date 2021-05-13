X

    Donte Sylencieux, HS Teammate of Lamar Jackson, Signs UDFA Contract with Ravens

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 14, 2021

    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    Wide receiver Donte Sylencieux has reunited with high school teammate and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after the franchise signed the ex-Graceland University pass-catcher as an undrafted free agent. 

    Per an official Ravens announcement, Sylencieux is one of nine UDFAs the Ravens signed.

    According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Sylencieux caught 10 touchdowns over two seasons with Jackson when the two were playing at Boynton Beach (Florida) Community High School.

    At Graceland, the 6'2", 185-pound wideout had 59 catches for 1,211 yards and 11 touchdowns over a three-year collegiate career (2018-2020). He also spent two years as a kick returner.

    Sylencieux likely has a tall task ahead of him to make the Ravens' 53-man roster after Baltimore reloaded at wide receiver this offseason.

    They signed ex-Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency and selected Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman and Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace in the first and fourth rounds of the draft, respectively.

    Baltimore also returns wide receivers Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, James Proche II and Devin Duvernay.

    Still, Sylencieux will have a chance to make a positive impression with the team, starting with its three-day rookie minicamp at the Under Armour Performance Center on Friday.

