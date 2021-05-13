DaeSean Hamilton Reportedly Waived by Broncos After Failed Trade Talks

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Denver Broncos are reportedly releasing wideout DaeSean Hamilton, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Per Garafalo, "the team had trade talks involving the former fourth-rounder recently but couldn’t finalize a deal." He also noted there's a "strong possibility" Hamilton will be claimed off waivers.



Hamilton, 26, was a fourth-round pick out of Penn State by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL draft. While he's never emerged as one of the team's top receiving threats he's been a solid depth piece, with 81 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns in his three seasons.

But he had chances to carve out a bigger role for himself and never capitalized, namely last season when Courtland Sutton was lost for the year with a torn ACL in September.

The Broncos are loaded at wideout, led by Sutton﻿﻿'s return. Both Jerry Jeudy﻿﻿﻿ and K.J. Hamler showed promise as rookies, while Tim Patrick emerged as a legitimate No. 2 receiver last year.

Add in Tyrie Cleveland and 2021 sixth-round pick Seth Williams, and Hamilton's future in Denver logically ran its course. As Mike Klis of 9News noted, the team's receiver depth pushed Hamilton "too far down the depth chart at $2.3 million" to justify keeping him on the roster.

Hamilton's contract may have made him tough to trade, but it seems likely the wideout will attract suitors as a free agent. At the very least, he'll be a nice upgrade for a team as a third or fourth option at wide receiver.