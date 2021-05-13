Evander Holyfield vs. Kevin McBride Postponed After Lopez vs. Kambosos Rescheduled

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Evander Holyfield will still make his return to the ring against Kevin McBride, but the exhibition fight has been postponed and no new date has been announced, according to Donagh Corby of the Daily Mirror.

The bout was initially set to be part of the Triller Fight Club undercard for Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. on June 5. That card was rescheduled to June 19 to avoid conflicting with the highly anticipated matchup between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul on June 6.

Triller Fight Club’s chief boxing officer Peter Kahn told Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports that the new card on June 19 will be pure boxing with no celebrities or legends.

One possibility for Holyfield and McBride could be joining the card on July 3 featuring Oscar De La Hoya, although the promotion wouldn't comment on this option.

Holyfield hasn't competed since 2011, but the former heavyweight champion announced in May 2020 that he was planning a comeback to raise money for a charitable campaign Unite 4 Our Fight.

There have been discussions about a potential third bout against Mike Tyson, but Holyfield's team said Tyson turned down a $25 million offer to fight on May 29, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 58-year-old Holyfield will instead take on McBride, who initially ended Tyson's professional career with a win over the superstar in 2005. McBride, 48, last competed professionally in 2011.