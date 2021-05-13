Bucs vs. Patriots Tickets Selling for as Much as $8.8K for Tom Brady's Return

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Tickets for the Oct. 3 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, which will be headlined by quarterback Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium, are available on the resale market for almost $9,000.

Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion provided a look at the asking prices Thursday, one day after the NFL released its 2021 regular-season schedule:

Unsurprisingly, the matchup is the most in-demand game based on average ticket price, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN:

The Week 4 clash between the Bucs and Pats will be a prime-time game on NBC's Sunday Night Football and is scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Brady spent the first two decades of his career in New England and had unprecedented success, leading the franchise to six Super Bowl titles and winning three MVP Awards.

The 43-year-old future Hall of Famer left the Patriots last March to sign with the Buccaneers, and he led his new team to a championship in his first season.

Although there were rumors about a disconnect between Brady and Pats head coach Bill Belichick before the quarterback's departure, both parties downplayed that speculation.

Belichick released a statement after Brady confirmed he was leaving in free agency:

"Tom and I will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect and appreciation. Tom's success as a player and his character as a person are exceptional. Nothing about the end of Tom's Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was. With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he earned everyone's adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years."

Brady was asked about the relationship leading up to the Super Bowl in February:

"I have a great relationship with him. Again, I'm just incredibly grateful for what he's meant in my life as a coach. He was everything you could ask for as a player. I loved my time, I had two incredible decades there. My football journey took me to a different place. ...

"I certainly could never have accomplished the things in my career without his support and his teachings. He's an incredible coach and mentor for me. I've had a lot of those in my career, but obviously he's at the top of the list."

Anything less than a hero's welcome for Brady in his return to New England would be a surprise. There wasn't massive outrage when he decided to leave, and Boston drew the second-highest television ratings in the country to watch the Patriots' former quarterback capture his seventh championship.

Seeing his return in person will cost Pats fans a pretty penny, though.