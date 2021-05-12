Tom Brady Jokes About Facing 'America's Team' as Bucs Open 2021 Schedule vs. Cowboys

AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File

Tom Brady had a cheeky response to the news that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the 2021 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys.

This is what Brady posted in his Instagram story Wednesday about the Sept. 9 matchup vs. "America's Team":

The use of Kathryn Hahn's character from WandaVision, which has become a popular meme on social media, implies there's some sarcasm behind Brady's use of "America's Team."

The Cowboys have used the nickname since Bob Ryan of NFL Films used it as a title on the team's 1978 highlight reel after they won the NFC championship.

It came at a time when the Cowboys were one of the most dominant franchises in the NFL. They haven't been to a Super Bowl since 1995 and have just three playoff wins since 1998.

Brady led the Bucs to four playoff wins last year alone en route to a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.