X

    Tom Brady Jokes About Facing 'America's Team' as Bucs Open 2021 Schedule vs. Cowboys

    Adam WellsMay 13, 2021

    AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File

    Tom Brady had a cheeky response to the news that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the 2021 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys. 

    This is what Brady posted in his Instagram story Wednesday about the Sept. 9 matchup vs. "America's Team": 

    The use of Kathryn Hahn's character from WandaVision, which has become a popular meme on social media, implies there's some sarcasm behind Brady's use of "America's Team."

    The Cowboys have used the nickname since Bob Ryan of NFL Films used it as a title on the team's 1978 highlight reel after they won the NFC championship. 

    It came at a time when the Cowboys were one of the most dominant franchises in the NFL. They haven't been to a Super Bowl since 1995 and have just three playoff wins since 1998. 

    Brady led the Bucs to four playoff wins last year alone en route to a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Full 2021 NFL holiday schedule

      Which game are you most looking forward to? (DraftKings)

      Full 2021 NFL holiday schedule
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Full 2021 NFL holiday schedule

      Erik Buchinger
      via DraftKings Nation

      Packers Sign Blake Bortles

      Green Bay brings in former first-round QB on one-year deal amid Rodgers uncertainty (Schefter)

      Packers Sign Blake Bortles
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Packers Sign Blake Bortles

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Week 1 Lines Are Out 💰

      Who are you betting? Make sure to tune into a special edition 'Drop Zone' tomorrow for all of our futures picks, best Week 1 bets, and free merch (DraftKings)

      Week 1 Lines Are Out 💰
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Week 1 Lines Are Out 💰

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Rapoport: Rodgers Wants Security, Guarantees as Starter in New Deal

      Rapoport: Rodgers Wants Security, Guarantees as Starter in New Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rapoport: Rodgers Wants Security, Guarantees as Starter in New Deal

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report