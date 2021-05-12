Jets Rumors: Tavon Austin Works Out with NY After 49ers, Packers Stints

Xavier Mascarenas/The Sacramento Bee via AP

Free-agent wide receiver Tavon Austin worked out with the New York Jets on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added the workout "sounded like it went well."

The San Francisco 49ers originally signed Austin ahead of the 2020 NFL season, but a knee injury kept him from appearing for the team. Following his injury settlement with the 49ers last October, he joined the Green Bay Packers and played in four games.

Austin was a dynamic offensive threat at West Virginia, particularly during his final two years with the Mountaineers. Between 2011 and 2012, he amassed 3,300 yards from scrimmage and 24 touchdowns.

The St. Louis Rams selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft, and the on-field returns struggled to live up to expectations. Austin's best season to date was in 2015, when he caught 52 passes for 473 yards and five touchdowns while logging 52 carries for 434 yards and four scores.

At 31, it's difficult to envision Austin enjoying a breakthrough in the NFL. He had five offensive touches and returned three punts during his brief time in Green Bay.

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was on the 49ers staff last year, so he will have worked with Austin during the offseason. That would likely help him carve out a defined role in New York's offense if he were to make the final cut prior to Week 1.