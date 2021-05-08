X

    Michael Jordan's Game-Worn 1982-83 UNC Jersey Sells for $1.38M at Auction

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 8, 2021
    A jersey Michael Jordan wore at North Carolina during the 1982-83 college basketball season received a winning bid of $1.38 million at auction Friday night.

    Darren Rovell of the Action Network provided details of the Heritage Auctions sale:

    Jordan, who'd already helped lead UNC to a national title in the 1982 NCAA tournament, averaged 20 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 53.5 percent from the field in 1982-83. It marked his second of three seasons with the Tar Heels before his Hall of Fame pro career.

    "I wonder sometimes myself if it isn't all a dream. I expect to wake up sometime," MJ said during his emergence as a superstar at North Carolina.

    While he's now generally accepted either as the greatest basketball player in history or at least a significant part of the GOAT conversation, that level of dominance wasn't easily predicted out of college.

    Jordan wasn't selected until No. 3 overall in the 1984 NBA draft. Hakeem Olajuwon and Sam Bowie were picked before him, with Charles Barkley and John Stockton among the other members of that year's star-studded draft class.

    Jordan went on to win six NBA championship and earn the MVP award five times along with numerous other accolades during his 15-year career.

    His lasting impact on the sport combined with the sports memorabilia boom over the past year has caused a lot of Jordan items to skyrocket in value, and the game-used UNC jersey is just another example.

