Logan Paul on Floyd Mayweather Jr. Brawl: 'I F--king Wish' It Had Been Staged

Logan Paul said Friday the brawl involving his brother, Jake Paul, and legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. at Thursday's press event in Miami wasn't staged.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Paul said: "I wish it was staged. That s--t is not funny. It's not fun for anyone." (Warning: some language NSFW):

Paul added: "That s--t just got personal by default. It was supposed to be like a cute little press conference ... come together, get people excited for the fight. Not people talking about killing people! What the f--k!?"

The event was held to promote the upcoming boxing exhibition between Paul and Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6, but it devolved into chaos after Jake Paul grabbed the hat off Mayweather's head.

Mayweather could be heard saying he was going to "kill" Jake Paul as he took swings at him within a mob of people (warning: some language NSFW):

While Logan insists the incident wasn't staged, it may have been a means of setting the stage for Mayweather vs. Jake Paul once the Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight is over.

The 44-year-old Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers in history with a perfect career record of 50-0 and victories over the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez, Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor to his credit.

Mayweather has not had an official fight since 2017, but he is coming out of retirement for the exhibition against Logan Paul, conceivably because of the huge amount of money it will generate.

Logan Paul is best known for his work on YouTube, but he does have novice boxing experience, having lost to fellow YouTuber KSI by split decision in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is 3-0 as a boxer with wins over YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

The expectation is that Mayweather will easily beat Logan Paul if he so chooses, but Logan had some strong words Friday, saying, "My message to Floyd is this ... we're gonna get you that hat back, Floyd."