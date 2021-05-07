Capitals' Tom Wilson Spoke to Artemi Panarin, Ready to Move on from Controversial Hit

Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is ready to stop talking about his hit on Artemi Panarin that left the New York Rangers star injured.

He told reporters he is feeling recovered from an upper-body injury he suffered when fights broke out in the teams' rematch on Wednesday. He also said he has spoken to Panarin, whose lower-body injury has forced him to miss the end of the season.

"I'm feeling good," Wilson said. "I'm glad Panarin is doing well. He's better. I reached out to him, and that's really what matters right now."

Wilson was given two roughing penalties and a 10-minute misconduct penalty for his actions on Monday and was later fined $5,000 by the league for roughing Pavel Buchnevich. No further action was taken against Wilson for the check on Panarin.

"It seemed [like a] fairly routine hockey scrum to me, and I think that was kind of the feeling from both players in the box, and then obviously it took on a new life after the game," Wilson said. "Those scrums are chaotic and there's lots of stuff going on, but I didn't think too much of it at the time."

The Rangers issued a statement regarding the lack of punishment and were fined $250,000 for speaking out against George Parros, the head of the league's player safety department.

Things erupted in Tuesday's rematch, when six separate fights broke out at the start of the game. In the first 4:14 of play, the teams combined for 72 penalty minutes, and they ended the night with 141.

Wilson has been suspended five times during his career, most recently serving a seven-game suspension in March for boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo.