Steelers' Najee Harris 'Very Similar' to a Young Le'Veon Bell, NFL Exec Says

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers focused on their offense in the draft, using their first four picks to select players on that side of the ball, and one NFL executive thinks their first-round selection is bound to bring back memories of the past.

An anonymous executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando that Najee Harris, the team's selection at No. 24 overall, "is very similar to a young Le'Veon Bell."

Bell spent the first five years of his career with the Steelers, earning three Pro Bowl selections and a pair of first-team All-Pro nods.

It's a comparison that Harris has leaned into. He told reporters that he thinks he can top the accomplishments that Bell picked up during his time in the city:

Bell surpassed 1,800 total yards three times and had at least 75 receptions in three of his last four seasons with the team. Drafting Harris—their first running back selection in the first round since Rashard Mendenhall in 2008—shows that they're looking to revive their dual-threat opportunities at the position.

Harris posted 425 yards on 43 receptions with four touchdowns as well as 1,466 rushing yards and 26 rushing scores with Alabama en route to the national championship in 2020.

His arrival should boost an offense that finished last in the league in rushing yards with just 84.4 per game in 2020.