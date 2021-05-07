Cowboys Rumors: QB Jeff Driskel Visiting, 'Good Chance' He Signs Contract

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Dak Prescott may have his new backup.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly will meet with Jeff Driskel on Friday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:

McCarthy told reporters last week before the NFL draft he wanted more competition for the backup role in Dallas:

“We have three young guys we’re enjoying developing. All four quarterbacks have participated in everything that’s been available to them [this spring], so they’re making progress. I’ll just point to Andy Dalton, when he was acquired last year. It speaks to you’re always looking to upgrade that position, whether it’s via the draft or free agency. I will say we definitely want to add some competition to the room.”

With the Cowboys not selecting a quarterback over the weekend, it would appear the team is turning to free agency in its pursuit of a No. 2 option.

Driskel, 28, appeared in three games (one start) for the Denver Broncos last year, throwing for 432 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 54.7 percent of his passes.

He was released by the Broncos earlier this week.

In 15 career games and nine career starts he's accumulated 2,120 passing yards, 13 scores and eight interceptions, with a 58.6 completion percentage.

Last year's backup in Dallas, Andy Dalton, signed with the Chicago Bears on a one-year, $10 million contract this offseason, leaving a need behind him with the far less experienced Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush still on the roster.

The Cowboys benefitted from having a veteran backup like Dalton after Prescott was lost for the season in Week 5 with a compound fracture in his right ankle. Driskel wouldn't be the sexiest option as a backup, but his experience would make him an instant short-term upgrade over the other options on the roster.

The Cowboys are banking on Prescott being healthy and productive going forward after signing him to a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason. He's the man in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

But the team learned the value of having a solid backup next offseason. Driskel may end up being that man.