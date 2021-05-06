Jaguars Share 1st Photos of Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville Uniform on Twitter

Logan Bowles/NFL via AP

Jacksonville Jaguars fans got their first chance to see Trevor Lawrence in his new uniform Thursday:

The quarterback was the first pick of the 2021 NFL draft last week. He had been projected to go to Jacksonville ever since the squad clinched the top pick with its 1-15 season.

Lawrence represents a bright future for a franchise that has made the playoffs just once in the last 13 years. The Clemson product was a college star, leading the Tigers to a national title as a freshman while topping 10,000 passing yards in three years.

He is expected to keep it up in the NFL, with Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listing him as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class, pointing out his Hall of Fame-level talent.

The Jaguars likely can't wait to get him on the field, but first they will settle for seeing him in uniform.