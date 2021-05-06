Schefter: Aaron Rodgers' Desire to Leave Packers Was Known Before Draft-Day Report

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter explained Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show that his draft-day report on Aaron Rodgers was based on information that was previously known:

Schefter reported Rodgers is "disgruntled" with the Green Bay Packers and he does not want to return to the team next season. The news came out the day of the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

The timing was suspicious enough for some to question who leaked the report and what was the motive. However, Schefter noted that he chose to release it last Thursday after accumulating info and discussions across the entire offseason.

Schefter told Patrick the reports began after the Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

"Throughout the course of the offseason, there was rarely a week that went by where I didn't hear something about Aaron Rodgers," Schefter said.

More reports have surfaced about the veteran quarterback since the initial news, with Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reporting Rodgers won't return as long as general manager Brian Gutekunst is still with the team. A holdout or retirement could be an alternative to playing if he isn't traded.

Meanwhile, teams might have altered their draft strategies with the possibility of acquiring the NFL's reigning MVP.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The San Francisco 49ers confirmed they called the Packers about Rodgers before eventually selecting Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick of the draft. Teams like the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos didn't select quarterbacks in the draft despite a potential need at the position.

Teams around the league will have to keep an eye on the situation as the offseason progresses.