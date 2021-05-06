    Nets' James Harden Feeling 'Really Good' in Injury Rehab; Confident in Playoff Return

    Adam WellsMay 6, 2021
    Alerted 45m ago in the B/R App

    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Having missed 17 of the past 18 games with a hamstring injury, Brooklyn Nets star James Harden is confident he will return before the postseason begins. 

    Speaking to reporters Thursday, Harden said he's "very confident" in coming back at some point during the regular season. 

    Harden added that he feels "really good" and has started going through conditioning drills, as well as changing speeds and direction to test his hamstring. 

    Harden's last appearance in a game was on April 5 against the New York Knicks. He only played four minutes before reaggravating a hamstring issue that kept him out of the Nets' previous two games. 

    The team announced the following day that Harden's MRI revealed a strained hamstring and he would be reevaluated in 10 days. 

    On April 20, the Nets revealed Harden was being shut down indefinitely after suffering a setback in his rehab. 

    Brooklyn has succeeded this season despite not having Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for long stretches. Durant missed 23 games from Feb. 15 to April 5 with a strained hamstring. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Nets' 43-23 record ranks second in the Eastern Conference. They have six games remaining in the regular season, which is scheduled to end on May 16. 

    Harden is averaging 25.4 points on 46.7 percent shooting, 11.0 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game in 34 contests since the Nets acquired him from the Houston Rockets. 

    Related

      Pacers-Bjorkgren Saga Details 🚨

      😬 T.J. Warren requested a trade after hire 👀 Incident with delayed charter plane 😶 'He doesn’t mind embarrassing his coaches'

      @jakelfischer has latest scoops on Pacers' HC drama. Read now 📲

      Pacers-Bjorkgren Saga Details 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pacers-Bjorkgren Saga Details 🚨

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Indy Suspends Assistant Coach

      Pacers suspend Greg Foster for one game and fine center Goga Bitadze for on-court exchange Wednesday (Woj)

      Indy Suspends Assistant Coach
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Indy Suspends Assistant Coach

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NYK to Talk Randle Extension

      Knicks and their All-Star forward 'intend to talk' about a contract extension during the offseason (ESPN)

      NYK to Talk Randle Extension
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NYK to Talk Randle Extension

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      2022 NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      @Jonwass reveals his way-too-early predictions for next year

      2022 NBA Mock Draft ✍️
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      2022 NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report