Best NBA Same-Game Parlay, Betting Props for Nets vs. Mavs; Lakers vs. Clippers

It's beginning to look a lot like the postseason in the NBA these days, and Thursday's doubleheader on TNT is sure to keep the pressure mounting. The Brooklyn Nets kick things off against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. ET, immediately followed by the Los Angeles Clippers facing the Los Angeles Lakers.

Every team involved in the action has something at stake, making Thursday the perfect opportunity for bettors to dial up some Single Game Parlays on FanDuel and take advantage of four clubs looking to fine-tune their rhythm before the playoffs. The Nets are fighting for the No. 1 seed in the East, the Clips are trying to grab hold of the No. 3 seed in the West and both the Mavs and Lakers are working to avoid the play-in tournament.

With plenty at stake on Thursday, it's time to trust each team's stars and cash in.

Here are the plays worth rocking with.

Drinks on Them

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Spread: Nets -3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Mavericks +136 (bet $100 to win $270)

Over/Under: 234 (-110)

Despite still missing James Harden (hamstring), the Nets are getting plenty of production out of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant lately. The two combined for 132 points over their last two games—both losses at Milwaukee—and appeared to have re-established some chemistry after Durant missed half of February and all of March with a bruised left thigh. It's time to put some faith in the high-powered duo and trust they're motivated enough to snap Brooklyn's three-game losing streak by themselves. With Kristaps Porzingis unavailable for Dallas (knee), Durant should have little trouble getting off good looks.

Build Around This: Kevin Durant 3+ Made Threes (-128)

Durant has sunk at least three three-pointers in three of his last five games and is increasing his shooting volume behind the arc lately. In the two-game series against Milwaukee, Durant went 11-for-21 from deep, taking 13 attempts in the first game and another eight in the second. A 47.9 percent shooter from three-point range this season, expect Durant to look for his shot early against Dallas, giving bettors a reason to jump on.

Squad Ride Single-Game Parlays

Kevin Durant 3+ Made Threes, Kyrie Irving Over 6.5 Assists, Luka Doncic Over 8.5 Rebounds (+652)

Kevin Durant 3+ Made Threes, Luka Doncic 30+ points, Josh Richardson 2+ Made Threes, Nets -4 (+1104)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Tipoff: 10 p.m. ET on TNT

Spread: Mavericks -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Lakers +138

Over/Under: 216 (-110)

As desperate as both the Clippers and Lakers are to get on a roll before the playoffs begin, injuries problems aren't helping. LeBron James (ankle) and Dennis Schroder (health and safety) are out on Thursday for the Lakers, while Serge Ibaka (back) and Amir Coffey (health and safety) are out for the Clippers.

Tuesday's matchup between the Clips and Toronto Raptors was just the first time since early March that Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, Nicolas Batum and Ibaka shared the court together, and there's still plenty to be ironed out there. This one might not be the most offensively exciting matchup all year. Bet accordingly.

Build Around This: Anthony Davis Over 22.5 Points (-118)

Davis has been looking stronger recently since returning from calf and Achilles injuries. He's played at least 31 minutes in his last five contests, essentially ending his minutes restriction, and has scored at least 22 points in three of those games. Without James in the lineup, Davis becomes the primary option in the Lakers' offense and should get plenty of looks at the rim.

Squad Ride Single-Game Parlays

Anthony Davis Over 22.5 Points, Paul George 3+ Made Threes, Kawhi Leonard Over 6.5 Rebounds (+481)

Anthony Davis Over 22.5 Points, Paul George 3+ Made Threes, Andre Drummond Under 9.5 Rebounds, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Over 10.5 Points (+1071)

Let's Get Rich

While the TNT games have our attention, there are a few other bets out there that have our curiosity. You're not going to be able to buy a private jet without hitting a long shot. Stay focused, keep the faith and let's cash a big one.

LaMelo Ball 6+ Assists/Charlotte To Win (+255)

Anthony Davis First Basket (+460)

Bradley Beal First Basket/Washington To Win (+1100)

Trae Young 3+ Made Threes (+116)

Andrew Wiggins 2+ Made Threes (-240)

Payout: $10 to win $43,059.62 (+430596)

Thursday's 3x2

FanDuel is offering the best bet in basketball on Thursday and, if you've come this far, there's no point in missing out. The 3X2 is back for Nets-Mavs, giving fans a reason to make sure they're seated for tip off. If both teams combine to make two three-pointers in the first three minutes of the first quarter, everyone wins. FanDuel has boosted the odds to -110 (bet $110 to win $100) with a maximum bet of $50.

