Aaron Rodgers 'Conflicted' About Packers Future Amid Trade Rumors, John Kuhn Says

While Aaron Rodgers isn't addressing his feud with the Green Bay Packers publicly, one of his former teammates said he recently talked to the star quarterback and thinks the relationship between player and team is "absolutely not" irreparable.

John Kuhn, who was teammates with Rodgers for nine years on the Packers, said he recently spoke with the three-time MVP during an interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio (h/t Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk).

In addition to saying Rodgers loves being a member of the only NFL team he has ever known and is feeling "conflicted because this man loves to play the game of football," Kuhn said the 37-year-old is trying to control the situation.

"And he’s just trying to take his own destiny within his own hands," Kuhn said. "To that effect I actually admire him because not many players in the NFL have that opportunity. I sure as heck didn't. I played until everybody told me you can't play anymore and it's a humbling feeling. And Aaron Rodgers has an opportunity to try and take a little bit of that power back."

Kuhn also explained he believes Rodgers wants to secure his future with the Packers:

"He has a little bit of leverage here in this situation and I think that’s going to put the Green Bay Packers in a tough spot. Ultimately, at the end of the day, I truly believe Aaron wants to come back to Green Bay, but he doesn’t want to do it on a lame-duck contract which, even though there’s three years on his contract if you really look at the terms of it, it pretty much sets up for a clean break at the end of the 2021 season for the Packers...considering that Jordan Love is on a rookie salary. So I think that he wants more insurance that he’s going to be a long-term starting quarterback option for the Green Bay Packers and that I believe is something that would intrigue him to make amends with the team and come back to this season."

There is a 2022 out on Rodgers' contract, which could, in theory, clear the way for 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love to take over.

While Kuhn's comments seem to suggest Rodgers could eventually return to Green Bay, rumors about the quarterback's future have been the biggest storyline in the NFL since the draft.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported the nine-time Pro Bowler had the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders on his "wish list," while ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Broncos are particularly interested in a trade.

In the latest drama, Bob McGinn of The Athletic reported Rodgers has mocked Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst in texts to teammates by comparing him to former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause. Krause was infamously mocked by Michael Jordan during the Bulls' dynasty run in the 1990s, which was a plot line in The Last Dance.

Elsewhere, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the quarterback told some of the team's impending free agents he didn't plan on returning to the Packers.

For now, where Rodgers ends up figures to be the biggest storyline in the NFL until either he or the Packers officially blink.