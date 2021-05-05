    Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere Suspended 2 Games for Boarding Mark Friedman

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 6, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Flyers will be without defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere for two games following the first suspension of his career.

    On Wednesday, the NHL announced it suspended him for his boarding penalty against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman during Tuesday's game.

    The incident happened during the third period as Friedman scored on the empty net to all but clinch Pittsburgh's eventual 7-3 victory. Gostisbehere shoved him from behind and into the boards, which led to a scrum and the Flyers defenseman heading to the penalty box.

    "After he scores and the play is over, Gostisbehere raises his stick and delivers a sharp shove from behind to Friedman's back that sends him dangerously into the boards," the NHL's video explaining the punishment said. "... It is important to note that this is not a defensive play in which Gostisbehere is attempting to reach the puck-carrier to prevent a goal from being scored."

    The video stressed how late the shove was and that it was delivered "at an extremely dangerous distance from the boards."

    In 40 games this season, Gostisbehere has 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists to go with a plus-minus of minus-five.

    Philadelphia has three games remaining this season and has already been eliminated from the postseason race.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Bombshell Rangers Firings 🚨

      New York cuts ties with John Davidson and Jeff Gorton in bombshell moves. Chris Drury takes over for Rangers

      Bombshell Rangers Firings 🚨
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Bombshell Rangers Firings 🚨

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      The NHL's Response to Tom Wilson Is Baffling

      @abbeymastracco calls out the league for not going far enough in its discipline ➡️

      The NHL's Response to Tom Wilson Is Baffling
      NHL logo
      NHL

      The NHL's Response to Tom Wilson Is Baffling

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      NYR Statement on Tom Wilson

      Rangers organization releases statement on Tom Wilson's 'horrifying act of violence last night'

      NYR Statement on Tom Wilson
      NHL logo
      NHL

      NYR Statement on Tom Wilson

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Evander Kane Sued for $15M

      Sharks winger facing lawsuit for allegedly defrauding a financial lender (The Athletic)

      Evander Kane Sued for $15M
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Evander Kane Sued for $15M

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report