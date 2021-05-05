Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere Suspended 2 Games for Boarding Mark Friedman

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers will be without defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere for two games following the first suspension of his career.

On Wednesday, the NHL announced it suspended him for his boarding penalty against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman during Tuesday's game.

The incident happened during the third period as Friedman scored on the empty net to all but clinch Pittsburgh's eventual 7-3 victory. Gostisbehere shoved him from behind and into the boards, which led to a scrum and the Flyers defenseman heading to the penalty box.

"After he scores and the play is over, Gostisbehere raises his stick and delivers a sharp shove from behind to Friedman's back that sends him dangerously into the boards," the NHL's video explaining the punishment said. "... It is important to note that this is not a defensive play in which Gostisbehere is attempting to reach the puck-carrier to prevent a goal from being scored."

The video stressed how late the shove was and that it was delivered "at an extremely dangerous distance from the boards."

In 40 games this season, Gostisbehere has 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists to go with a plus-minus of minus-five.

Philadelphia has three games remaining this season and has already been eliminated from the postseason race.