Report: 4 Veteran Scouting, Personnel Execs Fired by Jags in Urban Meyer Rebuild

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly fired assistant director of player personnel Andy Dengler, director of pro personnel Chris Driggers, director of college scouting Mark Ellenz and assistant director of college scouting Paul Roell on Monday, according to the Associated Press and Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

The moves come as a part of Urban Meyer's new vision for the franchise, with DiRocco reporting the head coach has "expanded the coaching staff to 27, added a chief of staff in Fernando Lovo and merged nutrition, strength and conditioning, and training into the sports performance department."

And director of player health and performance Scott Trulock and strength and conditioning coordinator Tom Myslinski were replaced by director of athletic training Jeff Ferguson and head strength and conditioning coach Anthony Schlegel.

DiRocco added that Dengler, Driggers, Ellenz and Roell had a combined 66 years of experience with the Jaguars between them.

Dengler started with the team in 1998 as a regional scout and became the team's assistant director of player personnel in 2013.

Driggers had been with the organization since 1994 and held the role of director of pro personnel since 2015.

Ellenz began with the Jags in 2013 as a regional scout and was promoted to director of college scouting three years later.

And Roell was hired in 2013, serving as the assistant director of college scouting for the entirety of his Jacksonville tenure.

As DiRocco noted, five remaining executives have been with the organization since 1994: Executive director to the owner and president Alisa Abbott, senior vice president of Jacksonville tradition and alumni Dan Edwards, senior director of football technology and special projects Mike Perkins, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and director of ticket operations Tim Bishko.