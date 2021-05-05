NFL Rumors: Packers 'Upset' 49ers, Broncos, More May Have Tampered with Aaron Rodgers

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are "upset" other NFL teams may have tampered with disgruntled star Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Demovsky reported the Packers haven't formally filed a tampering allegation with the NFL "because they know it's nearly impossible to prove." However, the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos "are believed" to be two of the teams that reached out to Rodgers to see his level of interest in playing for them.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.