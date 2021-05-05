    Report: Kings' Tyrese Haliburton Out for Season with Knee Injury; Won't Need Surgery

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 5, 2021

    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    An MRI showed that Tyrese Haliburton reportedly has "no ligament damage to his left knee" and won't require surgery, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, the Sacramento Kings rookie guard "likely will miss the rest of the season." 

    Haliburton suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sacramento's 111-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks and had to be helped off the floor. It looked as though he might have suffered serious damage to his knee after it buckled without him taking contact and he fell to the floor.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

