    Cowboys' Dak Prescott on Injury Recovery: I'm Healthy Enough to Play Game Right Now

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 5, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    Dak Prescott is ready to hit the ground running this upcoming season, even as he recovers from the compound fracture that ended his 2020 campaign.

    "I could go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful," he said Tuesday. "There's no doubt that when I need to be successful, when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I'll do exactly that and the timing will be right."

    Prescott, 27, was lost for the season in Week 5 after suffering the devastating injury. The Cowboys promptly lost four straight games and six of their next seven without him, finishing 6-10 and missing the postseason for the second straight year.

    The injury was serious enough that Prescott's health will be a storyline for the entirety of the 2021 season, as will his level of play after missing three-quarters of last season. But the Cowboys are clearly confident he'll return to being one of the game's better quarterbacks, signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract this offseason.

    Nothing says "we believe Prescott will return at top form" like $126 million in guaranteed money.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "I thought about jogging out here and jumping on stage, but I don't know if you all are ready for that," Prescott joked with reporters after signing his new deal in March. "But I'm healthy."

    Like he did on Tuesday, Prescott maintained back in March that his health wouldn't be an issue this season.

    "I'm healthy," he said. "I'm getting close. I'll be ready when it matters."

    The Cowboys are quite literally banking on it.

    Related

      Raiders to Sign Casey Hayward

      Las Vegas plans to add former Chargers CB (Josina Anderson)

      Raiders to Sign Casey Hayward
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Raiders to Sign Casey Hayward

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Ja'Wuan James Tears Achilles

      Doctors are 'hopeful' Broncos OT won't miss the entire season after suffering a torn Achilles (NFL Network)

      Ja'Wuan James Tears Achilles
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ja'Wuan James Tears Achilles

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      DK Trying Out for Olympics

      US Track & Field tweeted at Metcalf last October about the Olympic trials...now he’s really trying out for the 100M

      DK Trying Out for Olympics
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DK Trying Out for Olympics

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Looking at Each of the Cowboys’ Undrafted Free Agents

      Looking at Each of the Cowboys’ Undrafted Free Agents
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Looking at Each of the Cowboys’ Undrafted Free Agents

      David Howman
      via Blogging The Boys