    Roquan Smith's 5th-Year Bears Contract Option Exercised for 2022 Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 4, 2021

    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they exercised the fifth-year option on linebacker Roquan Smith, which will keep him under contract through the next two seasons. 

    It doesn't come as much of a surprise that the Bears picked up Smith's fifth-year option. The 24-year-old has been excellent in his three seasons, accumulating 361 tackles (31 for loss), 11 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, four interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

    He's more than justified Chicago's decision to select him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft. 

    But his excellent 2020 season (139 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions) ended in disappointment when an elbow injury kept him out of the team's 26-23 Wild Card loss to the New Orleans Saints. Heading into that game, head coach Matt Nagy praised Smith and told reporters his loss would be a big one:

    “He's playing at a dominant level. He's not just playing like a good player or a great player; there's complete domination in the way he's playing. He's playing on another level. Whoever the next guy up that has to step up and go in there and do their thing, it's our job as coaches to know and see that and work around that and work to that player's strengths. And you can't say that that player is Roquan, because they're not, so you've got to work to that player's strengths. Then it's the other 10 players around that have to be able to do the same thing.”

    While Smith wasn't a Pro Bowler in 2020 or a first-team All-Pro selection (he did make the second team), it seems likely that honors and awards are forthcoming in his young career. The Bears found a keeper in Smith. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Ja'Wuan James Tears Achilles

      Broncos OT's deal could be in jeopardy as Denver is not obligated to pay him since injury occurred off site (Schefter)

      Ja'Wuan James Tears Achilles
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ja'Wuan James Tears Achilles

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      DK Trying Out for Olympics

      US Track & Field tweeted at Metcalf last October about the Olympic trials...now he’s really trying out for the 100M

      DK Trying Out for Olympics
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DK Trying Out for Olympics

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Roseman Explains Draft Video

      GM says awkward exchange with scout Tom Donahoe was result of Philly's decision to trade back in third round (94 WIP)

      Roseman Explains Draft Video
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Roseman Explains Draft Video

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Peters on Rams: ‘F--k Them’

      Marcus Peters still isn’t over LA trading him to Baltimore and bringing in Jalen Ramsey (via The Volume)

      Peters on Rams: ‘F--k Them’
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Peters on Rams: ‘F--k Them’

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report