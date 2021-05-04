    Report: Clippers' Patrick Beverley Could Return from Wrist Injury vs. Raptors

    Adam WellsMay 4, 2021

    Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers could get Patrick Beverley back for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. 

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beverley is "progressing" toward returning to the lineup after missing the past 12 games with a wrist injury. 

    Beverley hasn't played since April 8 when he fractured the metacarpal bone that connects his ring finger to the wrist in his left hand in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns.

    The Clippers announced Beverley had surgery to repair his fractured hand on April 9 and he would be reevaluated in three to four weeks. 

    The injury came in Beverley's second game back after sitting out 12 consecutive contests with a knee injury. 

    Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters before Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets that Beverley is nearing a return. The 32-year-old is averaging 8.0 points on a career-high 41.6 percent three-point shooting, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 31 starts this season. 

    The Clippers were in the middle of a seven-game winning streak when Beverley suffered the injury. They have lost three straight heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors. 

    Los Angeles currently occupies the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference with a 43-22 record. 

