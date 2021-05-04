Eli Manning on Tom Brady Saying He'd Trade 2 Super Bowls for 19-0 Season: 'Never'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

For Eli Manning, besting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl remains priceless.

The former New York Giants quarterback had a one-word response to Brady's assertion he'd give up two of his Super Bowl rings in exchange for a perfect season:

Manning and the Giants spoiled what's likely to be Brady's only real shot at perfection.

The New England Patriots were 18-0 heading into Super Bowl XLII. They watched their bid for NFL immortality go up in flames as Manning and David Tyree connected for one of the most improbable receptions in Super Bowl history.

Plaxico Burress hauled in the game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds on the clock.

Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback ever, and he has exceeded Manning in nearly every metric. But the future Hall of Famers will probably never forget his two head-to-head losses to Manning in the Super Bowl.