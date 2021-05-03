    Report: Robert Kraft Took Late Essential Worker's Family on Disney World Trip

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 4, 2021

    Mark Brown/Getty Images

    New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft is used to going to Disney World to celebrate Super Bowls, but he reportedly made a recent trip to the happiest place on earth to help a grieving family.

    TMZ Sports reported Kraft and his girlfriend Dana Blumberg took a frontline worker and her eight-year-old daughter to Disney World for two days after the woman's husband, who was also an essential worker, died from COVID-19.

    "The little girl had been struggling with the loss, and we're told Dana and Robert wanted to do something special for her," TMZ wrote.

    Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who played for the Patriots from 1982-93, posted a picture of the trip:

    TMZ noted the group stayed at the Grand Floridian and "got the full VIP treatment."

