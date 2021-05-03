Chad Johnson to Fight Exhibition Boxing Match on Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Card

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Add another notable name to the list of boxing matches on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reported former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson will face a celebrity or fellow athlete in a boxing match that will be on the undercard of the bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

The fight is expected to be a four- or six-round exhibition.

"Everything in life I'm good at outside of golf," Johnson said on the I Am Athlete podcast. "June 6, 'Sweet Feet Johnson' is going to go in there and do what I do best."

Johnson played in the NFL from 2001 through 2011, spending the first 10 of his 11-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals as a six-time Pro Bowler. He played for the New England Patriots in 2011 and did not make the Miami Dolphins' roster in training camp in 2012.

Wolfe noted the wide receiver often trained at Mayweather's boxing club during his career.