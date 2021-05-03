Davante Adams Says 'Gotta Appreciate What U Got While Ya Got It!' amid Rodgers Rumors

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams appeared to weigh in on the Aaron Rodgers saga Monday, posting a cryptic tweet that Packers fans will surely analyze ad nauseum.

Is Adams saying the front office and organization should have appreciated Rodgers more, which could have prevented the reigning MVP from reportedly wanting a change in scenery? Is he suggesting that Rodgers may not be coming back? Is he simply saying to enjoy the good times while they last? Is it possible that Adams—*gasp*—also feels underappreciated?

Or, and bear with me here: Is he tweeting about something else entirely and we're all wasting our time trying to figure it out? Could he just be messing with everyone?

No, no, surely not. Couldn't be. Surely a professional athlete wouldn't tweet out something so cryptic at a time like this, just for fun. So keep investigating, Packers fans—you'll get to the bottom of this!