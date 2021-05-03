Schefter: 49ers Felt Trey Lance Was Smartest and Most-Ready QB to Play in the Draft

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

If you read enough scouting reports on Trey Lance ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, it was a borderline consensus that the North Dakota State quarterback has plenty of upside but is unpolished and may be best served being groomed behind a veteran quarterback for a year or so.

But the San Francisco 49ers—who have such a veteran in Jimmy Garoppolo—reportedly don't agree with that assessment. Instead, they believe Lance is the most pro-ready quarterback in this year's rookie class, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

San Francisco thus may enter the 2021 season with a quarterback competition between Garoppolo and Lance. Granted, the latter will have to prove he's actually ready to hit the ground running.

Oh, and that he was worth the Niners trading three first-round picks and a third-rounder to move up to No. 3 and draft him. No pressure, kid.