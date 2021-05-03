Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds' 5th-Year Contract Options Picked Up by Bills

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Josh Allen and Tremaine Edmunds will remain with the Buffalo Bills through the 2022 season after the team picked up fifth-year options on both players, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Allen's option is worth $23 million, while Edmunds' carries a $12.7 million hit.

Both players were first-round picks by the Bills in 2018, with Allen going at No. 7 overall and Edmunds joining the squad at No. 16.

Allen is fresh off of his first Pro Bowl season, having set single-season franchise records in passing touchdowns (37), passer rating (107.2), completion percentage (69.2), total touchdowns (46), completions (396) and passing yards (4,544). His eight 300-yard games also represent a Bills record.

Among all of his franchise accolades were an NFL record too. He is the only player to collect 4,000 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns and eight rushing scores in a campaign.

Through three seasons, the 24-year-old has posted 9,707 passing yards and 67 touchdown passes in 43 starts.

Edmunds also has an NFL record—he is the first player to post two 100-tackle seasons by the age of 21. The Virginia Tech product, who turned 23 on Sunday, had a team-high 119 takedowns in 2020.

The linebacker has missed just two games through his three seasons in Buffalo, totaling 355 tackles (19 for loss), 5.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 24 pass breakups, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.