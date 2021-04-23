Browns GM: New Baker Mayfield Contract Won't Be Dictated by Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns general manager and executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry told reporters Friday that he "won't feel any pressure either way" to extend quarterback Baker Mayfield long-term regardless of what happens with fellow 2018 draft class signal-callers in the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com relayed the news from Berry on Mayfield. She also noted that a source told her the team has not yet opened extension talks with Mayfield.

Cleveland has already picked up Mayfield's fifth-year option, though, which will keep the ex-Oklahoma star in town through 2022.

Mayfield just enjoyed his best season as a pro, completing 62.8 percent of his passes for 26 touchdowns (eight interceptions) and 7.3 yards per pass attempt.

He ranked 10th in ESPN's QBR measurement and 15th in quarterback rating in his third season in the league, per Pro Football Reference.

The Browns also had their best season as a team since former head coach Bill Belichick was patrolling the sidelines in the early-to-mid 1990s. The 11-5 Browns made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and won their first postseason game since 1994, when Belichick led Cleveland to an AFC Wild Card win over the New England Patriots.

All signs point to Mayfield sticking around as the Browns' long-term quarterback one way or another. He could very well be battling his fellow 2018 draft class members in Jackson and Allen for AFC supremacy in the next decade alongside the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.