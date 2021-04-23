Chiefs', Ravens' Updated Depth Charts, Draft Picks After Orlando Brown Jr. Trade

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After failing to land a starting offensive tackle in free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs made a big move to address the position by reportedly acquiring Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens on Friday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo first reported the news that Brown was going to Kansas City.

Rapoport reported the Chiefs will get Brown, the No. 58 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and a sixth-round pick in 2022, while the Ravens will receive the No. 31 pick, as well as a third- and fourth-round pick this year, and a fifth-rounder in 2022.

Let's look at how this deal changes the depth chart for both clubs.

Updated Kansas City Chiefs Depth Chart

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Jordan Ta'amu, Anthony Gordon

Video Play Button Videos you might like

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson, Derrick Gore

WR 1: Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, Marcus Kemp, Maurice Ffrench, Antonio Callaway

WR 2: Mecole Hardman, Joe Fortson, Dalton Schoen, Chad Williams

WR 3: Gehrig Dieter

TE: Travis Kelce, Nick Keizer, Ricky Seals-Jones, Blake Bell, Evan Baylis, Deon Yelder, Sean Culkin

LT: Orlando Brown Jr., Martinas Rankin

LG: Joe Thuney, Nick Allegretti, Yasir Durant

C: Darryl Williams

RG: Kyle Long, Andrew Wylie, Stefen Wisniweski, Bryan Witzmann

RT: Prince Tega Wanogho

LDE: Tim Ward, Austin Edwards



DT: Chris Jones, Tershawn Wharton, Khalen Saunders

DT: Derrick Nnadi, Tyler Clark

RDE: Frank Clark, Taco Charlton, Mike Danna, Demone Harris



OLB: Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann, Dorian O'Daniel, Emmanuel Smith

ILB: Willie Gay Jr., Darius Harris, Omari Cobb

OLB: Ben Niemann, Willie Gay Jr., Darius Harris

CB: Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed, BoPete Keyes

CB: Rashad Fenton, Alex Brown



FS: Juan Thornhill, Armani Watts

SS: Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Lammons, Rodney Clemons

Updated Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart

QB: Lamar Jackson, Trace McSorley, Tyler Huntley

RB: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill

WR 1: Marquise Brown

WR 2: Sammy Watkins



WR 3: Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Jaleel Scott

TE: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Eric Tomlinson

LT: Ronnie Stanley

LG: Bradley Bozeman, Tyre Phillips

C: Patrick Mekari, Trystan Colon-Castillo

RG: Kevin Zeitler, Ben Powers

RT: Tyre Phillips

LDE: Derek Wolfe, Chauncey Rivers

NT: Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis

RDE: Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike



RUSH: Pernell McPhee, Jaylon Ferguson

WLB: Malik Harrison, Kristian Welch

MLB: Patrick Queen, Otaro Olaka, Chris Board

CB: Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett

CB: Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith

Nickel CB: Tavon Young, Khalil Dorsey

FS: DeShon Elliott, Jordan Richards

SS: Chuck Clark, Nigel Warrior

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

It seemed obvious that the Chiefs were still going to address their offensive line at some point this offseason, but it seemed likely to happen during the draft after they missed out on Trent Williams.

Kansas City did sign Joe Thuney in free agency to play guard, but still had holes at both tackle spots after releasing Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher in February.

Rapoport reported in February that Brown requested a trade from the Ravens because he wanted to play left tackle. Ronnie Stanley, who signed an extension in October through the 2025 season, is entrenched at that position in Baltimore.

The Chiefs offensive line was a huge talking point coming out of their 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Patrick Mahomes was pressured more than any quarterback in Super Bowl history when the team was forced to start three backups on the line because of injuries.

The Chiefs still need to find a starting right tackle, but they have an additional second-round pick this year to use if there is a player they covet at that position.

Brown started 11 games at left tackle last season after Stanley's season came to an end in Week 8 because of an ankle injury.

Brown is only 24 years old and is in line for a massive contract extension heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

Garafolo noted that the "plan for now" is to have Brown play out his current deal before negotiating a potential extension with the Chiefs.

Even though the Ravens lose a valuable member of their offensive line, Stanley's return at left tackle should make them solid at that position in 2021. The 27-year-old was named to the All-Pro first team in 2019.

Brown's departure does leave a hole at right tackle, though the Ravens appear to have a plan in place. ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported in the wake of Friday's trade that Alejandro Villanueva is expected to sign with the team, though a deal may not be finalized until after the draft.

Villanueva spent the past six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's never missed a game in his NFL career and has started 90 consecutive games since Week 7 of the 2015 season.

The Ravens also have four picks in the first three rounds, including No. 27 and 31 overall. They are likely to address wide receiver at some point, so they can either stand pat in a deep year at the position or make a move up if there's someone who infatuates them.