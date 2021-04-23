    Chiefs', Ravens' Updated Depth Charts, Draft Picks After Orlando Brown Jr. Trade

    Adam WellsApril 24, 2021

    Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    After failing to land a starting offensive tackle in free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs made a big move to address the position by reportedly acquiring Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. 

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo first reported the news that Brown was going to Kansas City. 

    Rapoport reported the Chiefs will get Brown, the No. 58 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and a sixth-round pick in 2022, while the Ravens will receive the No. 31 pick, as well as a third- and fourth-round pick this year, and a fifth-rounder in 2022. 

    Let's look at how this deal changes the depth chart for both clubs. 

       

    Updated Kansas City Chiefs Depth Chart

    QB: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Jordan Ta'amu, Anthony Gordon

    RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson, Derrick Gore

    WR 1: Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, Marcus Kemp, Maurice Ffrench, Antonio Callaway

    WR 2: Mecole Hardman, Joe Fortson, Dalton Schoen, Chad Williams

    WR 3: Gehrig Dieter

    TE: Travis Kelce, Nick Keizer, Ricky Seals-Jones, Blake Bell, Evan Baylis, Deon Yelder, Sean Culkin

    LT: Orlando Brown Jr., Martinas Rankin

    LG: Joe Thuney, Nick Allegretti, Yasir Durant

    C: Darryl Williams

    RG: Kyle Long, Andrew Wylie, Stefen Wisniweski, Bryan Witzmann

    RT: Prince Tega Wanogho

    LDE: Tim Ward, Austin Edwards

    DT: Chris Jones, Tershawn Wharton, Khalen Saunders

    DT: Derrick Nnadi, Tyler Clark

    RDE:  Frank Clark, Taco Charlton, Mike Danna, Demone Harris

    OLB: Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann, Dorian O'Daniel, Emmanuel Smith

    ILB: Willie Gay Jr., Darius Harris, Omari Cobb

    OLB: Ben Niemann, Willie Gay Jr., Darius Harris

    CB: Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed, BoPete Keyes

    CB: Rashad Fenton, Alex Brown

    FS: Juan Thornhill, Armani Watts

    SS: Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Lammons, Rodney Clemons

       

    Updated Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart

    QB: Lamar Jackson, Trace McSorley, Tyler Huntley

    RB: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill

    WR 1: Marquise Brown

    WR 2: Sammy Watkins 

    WR 3: Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Jaleel Scott

    TE: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Eric Tomlinson

    LT: Ronnie Stanley

    LG: Bradley Bozeman, Tyre Phillips

    C: Patrick Mekari, Trystan Colon-Castillo

    RG: Kevin Zeitler, Ben Powers

    RT: Tyre Phillips

    LDE: Derek Wolfe, Chauncey Rivers

    NT: Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis

    RDE: Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike

    RUSH: Pernell McPhee, Jaylon Ferguson

    WLB: Malik Harrison, Kristian Welch

    MLB: Patrick Queen, Otaro Olaka, Chris Board

    CB: Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett

    CB: Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith

    Nickel CB: Tavon Young, Khalil Dorsey

    FS: DeShon Elliott, Jordan Richards

    SS: Chuck Clark, Nigel Warrior

    Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

       

    It seemed obvious that the Chiefs were still going to address their offensive line at some point this offseason, but it seemed likely to happen during the draft after they missed out on Trent Williams. 

    Kansas City did sign Joe Thuney in free agency to play guard, but still had holes at both tackle spots after releasing Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher in February. 

    Rapoport reported in February that Brown requested a trade from the Ravens because he wanted to play left tackle. Ronnie Stanley, who signed an extension in October through the 2025 season, is entrenched at that position in Baltimore. 

    The Chiefs offensive line was a huge talking point coming out of their 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

    Patrick Mahomes was pressured more than any quarterback in Super Bowl history when the team was forced to start three backups on the line because of injuries. 

    The Chiefs still need to find a starting right tackle, but they have an additional second-round pick this year to use if there is a player they covet at that position. 

    Brown started 11 games at left tackle last season after Stanley's season came to an end in Week 8 because of an ankle injury. 

    Brown is only 24 years old and is in line for a massive contract extension heading into the final year of his rookie deal. 

    Garafolo noted that the "plan for now" is to have Brown play out his current deal before negotiating a potential extension with the Chiefs. 

    Even though the Ravens lose a valuable member of their offensive line, Stanley's return at left tackle should make them solid at that position in 2021. The 27-year-old was named to the All-Pro first team in 2019. 

    Brown's departure does leave a hole at right tackle, though the Ravens appear to have a plan in place. ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported in the wake of Friday's trade that Alejandro Villanueva is expected to sign with the team, though a deal may not be finalized until after the draft. 

    Villanueva spent the past six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's never missed a game in his NFL career and has started 90 consecutive games since Week 7 of the 2015 season. 

    The Ravens also have four picks in the first three rounds, including No. 27 and 31 overall. They are likely to address wide receiver at some point, so they can either stand pat in a deep year at the position or make a move up if there's someone who infatuates them. 

