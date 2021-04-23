    Report: Vikings' Dalvin Cook Won't Switch to No. 4 Because of Cost of Unsold Jerseys

    Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has reportedly decided not to switch to No. 4 because of the cost of buying up the remaining stock of his current No. 33 jerseys.

    According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Cook or any other player who wants to switch numbers must buy all remaining inventory of jerseys with their previous number. They reportedly must purchase the remaining supply from Fanatics at retail price.

    Cook, who wore No. 4 during his playing days at Florida State, was reportedly considering a switch and "looking at the inventory costs" this week, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

    The switch became a possibility after the NFL passed a new jersey number rule this week that will relax some of the previous restrictions.

    Now, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers and defensive backs are allowed to wear single-digit numbers, which is something that is commonplace in high school and college football.

    The No. 4 jersey treated Cook well in college, as he registered three 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Seminoles, including a junior campaign in which he rushed for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns.

    Cook has thrived with the No. 33 on his back in the NFL, however, earning Pro Bowl nods in each of the past two seasons.

    The 2017 second-round pick is coming off his best NFL season to date, rushing for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns while also catching 44 passes for 361 yards and one score in 2020.

    That production helped Cook land a five-year, $63 million extension with the Vikings in September.

    Despite that contract, Cook thought better of investing heavily in a mountain of his own jerseys.

