Stefon Diggs' Car Found Abandoned Near Miami Airport; Bills WR Denies Wrongdoing

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

A representative for Stefon Diggs said the Buffalo Bills wide receiver was not in Florida over the weekend, when a Mercedes-Benz G-Class registered under his name was found abandoned near the Miami airport.

TMZ Sports reported Friday police were called to the scene Sunday morning to investigate why the car, which carries a six-figure price tag, was left vacant sitting near train tracks. Nobody was in the area, so the vehicle was towed.

"[Stefon] was not driving the car," Diggs' rep told TMZ. "He allowed a friend to use the car while he was gone. Unfortunately, the friend had got a flat tire with the car."

The representative added the friend had tried to call for a tow truck to handle the flat tire but didn't stay in the area to see whether one arrived, per TMZ. Diggs was later informed about the situation and had the car transported to a local Mercedes-Benz dealership for repairs.

It's unclear whether a police investigation into the abandoned car is ongoing, according to TMZ.

Diggs' typically active social media pages have been quiet since earlier in the week when he posted a picture of himself on Instagram with a travel bag and the caption: "phone on [do not disturb]."

The 27-year-old University of Maryland product is coming off a 2020 season where he led the NFL in both catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535) during his first year in Buffalo. He was acquired from the Minnesota Vikings in a trade last March.

His arrival was a major reason for the breakout season enjoyed by Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who had lacked a true No. 1 receiver during his first two years with the organization.

Diggs earned his first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections as part of his monster season, and he's expected to fill the same role within the Buffalo offense in 2021. He's under contract with the team through 2023 as part of a five-year, $72 million deal.