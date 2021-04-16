'Many' Chargers Players Will Not Attend Offseason Workouts amid COVID-19

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Many players on the Los Angeles Chargers will not be attending voluntary offseason workouts this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per a statement released through the NFLPA on Friday:

The Bolts aren't alone in that regard, as players from the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons have announced recently that members of their teams will not be taking part in voluntary offseason workouts either.

Nick Shook of NFL.com described what the NFL's offseason program prior to training camps will look like this year:

"The program will begin with a four-week first phase (April 19-May 14) that includes virtual meetings for two hours per day at the club's direction, prohibits on-field drills or work with coaches, and maintains facility and weight room capacity limits. During this period, clubs will make every effort to have the COVID-19 vaccine available for players, staff and families.

"The second phase (May 17-May 21) will differ in that on-field drills will be permitted with coaches, per CBA rules, performed at a teaching pace with no contact allowed.

"The third and final phase of the program will include 10 days of traditional OTAs at full speed (but without contact), in-person or virtual meetings, and will include the aforementioned mandatory minicamp. Rookie minicamps and development programs remain unchanged."

The aforementioned third and final phase is slated to end June 18. That contains the only required portion of the voluntary offseason workout program in the mandatory minicamp.

Last year, all 32 NFL teams were forced to move to virtual offseason workouts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first in-person work leaguewide occurred during training camps that year, and preseason games were canceled.