    Steelers Players Announce They Will Opt Out of Voluntary Offseason Workouts

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 16, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers players announced Friday they will not take part in voluntary in-person workouts this offseason.

    They released a statement through the NFL Players Association:

    The players cited a "lack of clear protocols and protections" amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for their decision.

    The Steelers joined several teams that have opted out of in-person voluntary workouts. Since Tuesday, the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders have released similar statements.

    Last offseason, workouts were held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL also eliminated the preseason schedule and gave teams a truncated in-person training camp.

    In 2021, teams are scheduled to play three preseason games apiece and a 17-game regular season for the first time.

    The NFLPA has recommended that teams not work out in person at team facilities because of COVID-19 concerns, but the association reportedly won't push all teams to follow suit.

    According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the NFLPA will not pressure teams to boycott the voluntary offseason program if they have a significant number of players set to receive workout bonuses.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Teams in that situation include the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs, per Florio.

    All four franchises are slated to pay out at least $3 million in workout bonuses.

    The Steelers went 12-4 in 2020 and won the AFC North. However, they lost five of their final six games, including the postseason, where they lost to the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round.

    Related

      Some Steelers fans want Najee Harris no matter who else is available

      Some Steelers fans want Najee Harris no matter who else is available
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Some Steelers fans want Najee Harris no matter who else is available

      Michael_Beck
      via Behind the Steel Curtain

      Steelers' players join NFLPA, opt out of in-person OTAs

      Steelers' players join NFLPA, opt out of in-person OTAs
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Steelers' players join NFLPA, opt out of in-person OTAs

      DKPittsburghSports.com
      via DKPittsburghSports.com

      Steelers join growing number of NFL teams who will be sitting out voluntary OTAs

      Steelers join growing number of NFL teams who will be sitting out voluntary OTAs
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Steelers join growing number of NFL teams who will be sitting out voluntary OTAs

      Jeff.Hartman
      via Behind the Steel Curtain

      Steelers players plan to boycott in-person OTAs

      Steelers players plan to boycott in-person OTAs
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Steelers players plan to boycott in-person OTAs

      Curt Popejoy
      via Steelers Wire