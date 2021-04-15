NFLPA Announces Some Raiders Players Won't Attend Voluntary Offseason Workouts

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Add the Las Vegas Raiders to the list of NFL teams that will have some players sitting out in-person voluntary offseason workouts because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL Players Association released a statement on behalf of those Raiders players explaining their position:

Las Vegas is far from the only team with players to make such a decision.

The NFLPA also released statements on behalf of the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

"Given the data and facts shared by our union about reduced injuries and other health benefits of the virtual off-season last year, players from our team will not participate in a voluntary in-person workout program," the statement said.

"We respect those players on our team and across the NFL who have contractual incentives linked to their participation in the program, but we stand in solidarity with our fellow players who are making the best decision on behalf of themselves and their families."

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the first phase of the offseason program will start Monday and run through May 14. The second phase runs from May 17-21, and the third phase goes from May 24 through June 18.

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports noted the NFLPA hoped to have another virtual offseason ahead of the 2021 campaign much like what happened in 2020.

Yet the league appears to be gradually moving toward more in-person activities. It will have an in-person draft on April 29 after last year's was virtual, and there will likely be fans in attendance at games once the season starts.