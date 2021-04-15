Mac Jones Compares His 'Fire' to Tom Brady Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't a highly touted NFL draft prospect coming out of Michigan in 2000, with numerous critics pointing out a perceived lack of physical traits needed to succeed at the next level.

This year, Alabama quarterback and NFL draft prospect Mac Jones sees some similarities between Brady and himself while dodging any direct comparisons to the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Specifically, he noted that while critics pointed out their physical limitations, both have the competitive fire to succeed.

“I don’t like to compare myself to him, I’ve got a long way to go,” Jones told ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit on the upcoming QB21 program (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

“But coming out of college it was, doesn’t have arm strength, can’t throw a spiral, can’t move. I can do that stuff, but it’s more like the intangible stuff...He’s got the fire still, and that’s why he’s so good.”

Jones' potential physical limitations have been pointed out in numerous draft write-ups discussing his weaknesses. Of note, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote that he has a "very thin lower body and struggles to fight off contact." Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network wrote that Jones "lacks great arm talent and cannot drive passes downfield." Those remarks were amid generally positive reports about the ex-Alabama quarterback and projected first-rounder.

He's also received some positive comparisons to Brady, including one from ex-NFL player and 1984 Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie. Flutie's comments came when speaking with NBC Sports Boston's Camera Guys (h/t Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston) about who could be there for the New England Patriots at No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Mac Jones could potentially still be available, and Mac impresses me as a Tom Brady type of guy that is cerebral and doesn't make mistakes, and is thinking two steps ahead, and can beat you with strictly his arm. Mac is a lot more athletic I think than people realize he is. He's able to move and buy a little time and do some other things. He's the type of guy that may be available."

Unlike Brady, Jones won't wait until the sixth round to hear his name called, with many pundits (including ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.) connecting him as high as No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers.

We'll find out what happens shortly with the first round of the NFL draft set to take place on Thursday, April 29.