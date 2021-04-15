    Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña Bantamweight Title Fight Set for UFC 265 in August

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIApril 15, 2021
    Alerted 32m ago in the B/R App

    Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

    Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight title on the line this summer.

    UFC Pesident Dana White said the Brazilian star will fight Julianna Peña at UFC 265, which is slated for August, according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN. 

    In an interview with TMZ Sports from the end of March, White revealed he was planning to set up the fight in the future following persistence from Pena, who defeated Sara McMann by submission in January.

    "So, Julianna Pena has been driving me f--king bananas, okay? She will not stop terrorizing me about how she deserves this fight," White said (2:19 mark). 

    Pena, the sixth-ranked bantamweight, is 11-4-0, with her most recent defeat coming at the hands of Germaine de Randamie in October 2020. 

    Nunes, on the other hand, has ripped through two divisions of the UFC, hanging on to her bantamweight title through five separate challenges and winning battles for her featherweight belt twice. She is 21-4-0 and hasn't fallen since 2014. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Hooker Targets Summer Return Against RDA

      Hooker Targets Summer Return Against RDA
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Hooker Targets Summer Return Against RDA

      Farah Hannoun
      via MMA Junkie

      Does Werdum Still Have What It Takes to Win a PFL Title?

      Does Werdum Still Have What It Takes to Win a PFL Title?
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Does Werdum Still Have What It Takes to Win a PFL Title?

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Ngannou's Striking Coach Believes He Can Beat Tyson Fury

      Ngannou's Striking Coach Believes He Can Beat Tyson Fury
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Ngannou's Striking Coach Believes He Can Beat Tyson Fury

      Jed Meshew
      via MMA Fighting

      Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren: Fight Odds and Information

      Paul looks to solidify his reputation as a boxer by taking on Ben Askren

      Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren: Fight Odds and Information
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren: Fight Odds and Information

      Nate Loop
      via Bleacher Report