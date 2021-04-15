Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña Bantamweight Title Fight Set for UFC 265 in August

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight title on the line this summer.

UFC Pesident Dana White said the Brazilian star will fight Julianna Peña at UFC 265, which is slated for August, according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

In an interview with TMZ Sports from the end of March, White revealed he was planning to set up the fight in the future following persistence from Pena, who defeated Sara McMann by submission in January.

"So, Julianna Pena has been driving me f--king bananas, okay? She will not stop terrorizing me about how she deserves this fight," White said (2:19 mark).

Pena, the sixth-ranked bantamweight, is 11-4-0, with her most recent defeat coming at the hands of Germaine de Randamie in October 2020.

Nunes, on the other hand, has ripped through two divisions of the UFC, hanging on to her bantamweight title through five separate challenges and winning battles for her featherweight belt twice. She is 21-4-0 and hasn't fallen since 2014.