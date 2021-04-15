Giants Players Won't Attend Voluntary NFL Offseason Workouts Due to COVID-19

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Giants players released a statement through the NFLPA that they will not be attending voluntary offseason workouts amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

Giants players join those from the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, who have all announced the same decision over the past few days via the NFLPA.

Brian McCarthy, the NFL's vice president of communications, outlined what the league's nine-week offseason program looks like this year.

The only required portion of the program is the mandatory minicamp within the third phase.

DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA executive director, previously released a statement on Twitter Tuesday announcing the players' association's stance on voluntary workouts this year.

Training camps are still expected to take place in July and August. The preseason slate will be cut from four to three games with the NFL moving to a 17-game regular-season schedule.

The 2021 season is expected to start Thursday, Sept. 9.