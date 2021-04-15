Browns Players Announce They Won't Attend Voluntary OTAs Due to COVID-19

Photo by: 2011 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are the latest NFL team to announce they will not participate in voluntary OTAs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFLPA shared a statement on behalf of the team Thursday:

Several other teams have also announced they wouldn't participate, citing a desire for the offseason to be conducted virtually again this year. The NFLPA has also released statements from the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.