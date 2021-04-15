Packers Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Restructuring Contract Would Have Helped GB Chase Star

Packers Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Restructuring Contract Would Have Helped GB Chase StarApril 16, 2021
The Green Bay Packers did little to upgrade the roster this offseason with limited cap space thanks in part to Aaron Rodgers' large salary.
Tyler Dunne of Go Long reported Thursday the quarterback wasn't open to reworking his contract to facilitate free-agency moves:
Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski
“One other thing I heard: The Packers would've been able/open to pursuing a big name this offseason to win a title if Rodgers would've been open to reworking his contract in that manner. Instead, the dominant narrative is that they aren't doing enough for him.”<br><br>— @TyDunne
Rodgers has a $37.2 million cap hit in 2021, per Spotrac, the largest number in the NFL. Green Bay re-signed star running back Aaron Jones but didn't add any notable external free agents after losing in the NFC Championship Game.
