Packers Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Restructuring Contract Would Have Helped GB Chase Star

The Green Bay Packers did little to upgrade the roster this offseason with limited cap space thanks in part to Aaron Rodgers' large salary.

Tyler Dunne of Go Long reported Thursday the quarterback wasn't open to reworking his contract to facilitate free-agency moves:

Rodgers has a $37.2 million cap hit in 2021, per Spotrac, the largest number in the NFL. Green Bay re-signed star running back Aaron Jones but didn't add any notable external free agents after losing in the NFC Championship Game.

