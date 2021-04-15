    WFT Suggests 'Demon Cats,' More Nicknames in Survey Sent to Gauge Fans' Interest

    Adam WellsApril 15, 2021

    Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Washington Football Team is surveying fans to get their input for a potential new nickname. 

    Per TMZ Sports, Washington season-ticket holders have been sharing a list of nickname options, including Demon Cats, they've been given in a survey being conducted by the organization. 

    TMZ listed at least 35 survey options. Those include Riders, Red Hogs, Royals, Wild Hogs, Presidents and Monarchs. 

    According to TMZ, WFT executives are saying the survey isn't meant as a formal vote but rather an attempt "to get a feel for what names were important to its fanbase."

    Washington adopted the Football Team nickname on a temporary basis in July. A team-created website noted in February a new name could be in place for the 2022 season. 

    "We've transitioned from our old name, the site said at the time (h/t Sports Illustrated's Ben Pickman). "Now it's time to write a new legacy. The future of Washington Football arrives in 2022."

    WFT President Jason Wright told ESPN's John Keim in March there's a possibility the team could keep the Football Team name on a permanent basis. 

    Washington won the NFC East last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. 

