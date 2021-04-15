Bill Belichick: Julian Edelman Developed More Than Most Players I've Coached

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had high praise for Julian Edelman in the wake of the longtime receiver's retirement earlier this week.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Belichick said Edelman developed more ”than most any other player that I’ve coached."

Because of ongoing knee problems, Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

Belichick has had many success stories from the draft throughout his 21-year run as Patriots head coach.

Tom Brady is obviously the most famous player from that group. He went from being an unheralded sixth-round pick out of Michigan in 2000 to the most successful quarterback in NFL history with seven Super Bowl titles.

Edelman had a rare path to success in the NFL after playing quarterback at Kent State. He was drafted as a wide receiver and punt returner in the seventh round in 2009. The native Californian spent his first four seasons as a role player before emerging as a staple of the offense for seven years from 2013 to 2020.

From 2013 to 2019, Edelman averaged 88.3 receptions, 965.5 receiving yards and 5.3 touchdowns per season. He helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles.

Edelman is one of six players in NFL history to have at least two 100-yard receiving games in the Super Bowl.